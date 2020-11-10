Metro & Crime

Customs seizes N17.49bn contraband

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operation Unit Zone A, Lagos has seized 117 units of vehicles and general goods with a Duty Paid Value of N17.49 billion.

 

It was learnt that the contrabands were confiscated for various offences between January and September 2020. Its Public Relations Officer, DSC Theophilus Duniya said that the unit increased the Federal Government’s revenue with the sum of N1.61 billion as revenue from Demand Notice (DN) in the period, noting that the DN was raised on cargoes for either being under-declared, wrongly classified or falsely declared.

 

He recalled that the service had, in the past, intercepted containers laden with pump action rifles, Tramadol drugs and smuggled cannabis among other dangerous substances and goods that would have succeeded in getting into wrong hands.

 

According to him, the unit was created to compliment area commands to ensure that revenue accruable to the Federal Government was not lost to desperate and unpatriotic smugglers through their sharp practices.

 

Already, Duniya said that the Acting Controller, D/C Usman Yahaya and his team were strongly determined to block all revenue leakages, smuggling of illicit and prohibited goods in the interest of the nation’s socio-economic security across the South-West

 

. He noted: “We remain resolute at enforcing the Federal Government’s ban on the importation of all prohibited goods into the country; especially now that the land borders are closed. Importers are hereby advised to make proper declarations and ensure compliance with the extant clearance procedure.

 

However, smugglers are also warned to desist from sabotaging the nation’s economy through their activities.” The spokesman said that the unit shall remain firm and resolute in discharging its duties in accordance with the extant laws without fears or intimidation.

