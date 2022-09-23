Customs seizes N19.7m PMS along Badagry, Seme border

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Seme Border Command, has intercepted 2,500 jerry cans of 30 litres each of premium motor spirit (PMS), equivalent to 75,000 litres valued at N19.7million. The fuel, to have been hidden in the bush, was discovered by officials of the service between Seme and Badagry border.

The Command’s Spokesman, a Superintendent of Customs, Hussaini Abdullahi, explained that the petroleum products were packaged in sacks and jerry cans. According to him, the fuel was intercepted in the early hours yesterday, noting that the seizure was in continuation of the command’s efforts to suppre the smuggling of petroleum products within nooks and crannies of the border. Abdullahi said: “They were estimated to be around two thousand five hundred (2500) jerry cans of thirty (30) litres each equivalent to seventy-five thousand (75,000) litres. The duty paid value (DPV) was N19,785,000 only.

“The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Bello Mohammed Jibo warned the perpetrators of these illegal activities to stay off Seme Border routes or continue to count heavy losses as his men were determined to frustrate them out of the area. “Recall that, three weeks ago the Command made a similar arrest of over one hundred and nineteen thousand (119,000) litres of the same petroleum products.”

