Customs seizes N20.9bn bags of rice, other contraband

…recovers N1.75bn from importers

Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has seized 31,129 of 50kg bags of foreign rice, 11,290 cartons of foreign poultry products and other contraband valued at N20.89 billion. The unit also recovered N1.75 billion from importers who shortchanged the government. Its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Theophilus Duniya, a deputy superintendent, said in a statement yesterday that the lost revenue was recovered through the issuance of demand notices; sequel to interceptions and documentary checks.

Duniya listed other seizures to include 3,562kg of Indian hemp, 9,801 kegs of 25 litres each of vegetable oil, 560 units of used vehicles, 24,612 pieces of used tyres, etc, worth a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) N20. 89 billion. Justifying how the demand notice was issued on goods, the Ag. Controller of the unit, DC Usman Yahaya, stated that no consignment or goods on transit would be unjustifiably delayed for as long as there was compliance with the extant guidelines on the procedure for import and export clearance. He said: “We are totally committed to the course of facilitating legitimate trade.

This feat is as a result of credible information and intelligence gathering. Thus, we are soliciting for timely and credible information from patriotic citizens that would assist us carry out duties with diligence. “While we remain grateful to our esteemed critical stakeholders and patriotic citizens for their unflinching support, we also appeal to traditional rulers, teachers, religious leaders and parents to urge the youth not to allow themselves to be used by economic saboteurs. “We shall remain determined at enforcing the Federal Government fiscal policies, extant regulations and guidelines on import/ export without fear or favour.”

Like this: Like Loading...