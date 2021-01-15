Metro & Crime

Customs seizes N20.9bn bags of rice, other contraband

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

…recovers N1.75bn from importers

Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has seized 31,129 of 50kg bags of foreign rice, 11,290 cartons of foreign poultry products and other contraband valued at N20.89 billion. The unit also recovered N1.75 billion from importers who shortchanged the government. Its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Theophilus Duniya, a deputy superintendent, said in a statement yesterday that the lost revenue was recovered through the issuance of demand notices; sequel to interceptions and documentary checks.

Duniya listed other seizures to include 3,562kg of Indian hemp, 9,801 kegs of 25 litres each of vegetable oil, 560 units of used vehicles, 24,612 pieces of used tyres, etc, worth a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) N20. 89 billion. Justifying how the demand notice was issued on goods, the Ag. Controller of the unit, DC Usman Yahaya, stated that no consignment or goods on transit would be unjustifiably delayed for as long as there was compliance with the extant guidelines on the procedure for import and export clearance. He said: “We are totally committed to the course of facilitating legitimate trade.

This feat is as a result of credible information and intelligence gathering. Thus, we are soliciting for timely and credible information from patriotic citizens that would assist us carry out duties with diligence. “While we remain grateful to our esteemed critical stakeholders and patriotic citizens for their unflinching support, we also appeal to traditional rulers, teachers, religious leaders and parents to urge the youth not to allow themselves to be used by economic saboteurs. “We shall remain determined at enforcing the Federal Government fiscal policies, extant regulations and guidelines on import/ export without fear or favour.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Couple, two others held with human skull

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeo kuta

Police in Ogun State have arrested a couple, Mr. Niyi Folorunso and Mrs. Remilekun Folorunso, for allegedly being in possession of a human skull.   The couple were arrested alongside two others, Muyideen Tolubi and Sonubi Taiwo, on Thursday, in Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.   The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), […]
Metro & Crime

Tolulope Arotile’s elder sister calls for investigation over her death

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

…as Kogi Assembly move to immortalise the late pilot Disquiet over the death of her younger sister, Damilola Adegboye the elder sister of the late Tolulope Arotile, has called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of her kid sister. Late Tolulope Arotile, who died on Tuesday, was living with Damilola in […]
Metro & Crime

Ndubuisi Kanu’s community goes into mourning

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Isuikwuato clan in Abia, popularly called “the land of the Generals,” has been thrown into mourning, following the death of Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu. Kanu, who hailed from Ugwunta Ohoroho Ovim in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state, died on Wednesday in a Lagos hospital at the age of 77. Eminent personalities from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica