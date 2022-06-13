Business

Customs seizes N21.6bn vehicles, drugs other contraband in 5 months

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized N21.6billion worth of contraband in the last five months at the nation’s seaports, borders and warehouses across the country.

Findings by our correspondent revealed that the seizures were made from the ports in Lagos, Rivers states, Seme and Idiroko borders, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states.

The service’s Federal Operations Unit (FoU) Zone A Command, Ikeja, Lagos made seizures of smuggled goods worth N7 billion within the period.

Also, the command recovered N500 million from the Debit Note (DN) raised on short payment.

According to the Deputy Comptroller, Ali Garko, the command made over 100 seizures every month from forests and unapproved routes.

He said that over 28 suspects were in the FOU cell and over 35 other cases were already in court.

Speaking on Customs Modernisation and Operations and national security at a seminar in Lagos, he explained that the anti-smuggling unit had the responsibility of ensuring that fraudulent and criminal activities which may not have been noticed at the port could be addressed by the unit

Garko said that national security was the responsibility of both customs and the society and therefore called for support from Nigerians.

 

