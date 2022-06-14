Customs seizes N21. 6bn vehicles, drugs, other contrabands in 5 months

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized N21.6billion worth of contrabands in the last five months at the nation’s seaports, borders and warehouses across the country. Finding by our correspondent revealed that the seizures were made from Nigerian ports in Lagos, Rivers states, Seme and Idiroko borders, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo states.

The service’s Federal Operations Unit (FoU) Zone A Command, Ikeja, Lagos made seizures of smuggled goods worth N7billion within the period. Also, the command recovered N500 million from the Debit Note(DN) raised on short payment.

According to the Deputy Comptroller, Ali Garko, the command made over 100 seizures every month from forests and unapproved routes.

He said that over 28 suspects were in the FOU cell and over 35 other cases were already in court. Speaking on Customs Modernisation and Operations and national security at a seminar in Lagos, he explained that the anti-smugglingunithad the responsibilityof ensuringthatfraudulent andcriminalactivities, which may not have been noticed at theport, could be addressedby the unit.

Garko said that national security was the responsibility of both Customs and the society and therefore called for support from Nigerians.

Also, the service’s Deputy Comptroller, Western Marine, Sahalu Adamu, who explained that the effect of smuggling could be devastating to any economy because of itsattendantconsequences, which include unemployment, armed robbery and other heinous crimes, said that the Western Command, in its fight against smuggling, had made over 28 tonnes of seizures of Canabis Sativa worth over N2billion in the last five months. He called for inter agency collaborationand intelligence sharing to enhance anti snuggling activities.

The service’s Strike Force Team A, in its anti-smugglingactivities, said it intercepted donkey skins, illicit drugs, foreign parboiled rice and other contraband goods with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N6.64billion. It also collected a total of N1.36billion for the months of March and April, 2022.

Its Coordinator, Mohammed Sani Yusuf, said in Lagos that the resolve to step up on the fight against smuggling and enemies of the economy was being renewed daily as smugglers were unrelenting.

Yusuf gave a breakdown of the seizures made within the period of eight weeks to include “1,030 slabs of donkey skin, 387kg of cannabis sativa, 285 bales of used clothes, 4,000 bags of foreign parboiled rice (an equivalent of about 7 truck loads), 1,613 cartons of Codeine cough syrup (100ml per bottle).

“132cartonsof 200mg Sildenafil Citrate, 40 cartons of Tramadol, 5 cartons of ChillyCutter, 1,080 pairs of ladies shoes, 110 cartons of ladies bags, 115 cartons of ladies gel among other items.” In March 2022, NCS’s Federal Operations Unit, Zone A, said that because of its intensifying operationalmodalities tomeetup withcurrentsmuggling tactics, the unit intercepted N1.62 billion contraband.

The Acting Controller of the unit, Deputy Comptroller Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu, said that some contraband with duty paid value of N767.6million were intercepted in March, 2022 alone.

At Owerri, the service’s FederalOperations Unit, Zone C, alsointerceptedeightexotic vehicles, unregistered pharmaceuticalproductsaswellas othercontrabandgoodswitha Duty Paid Value of N529 million between January 1 and February 28, 2022.

The exotic vehicles, which were said to lack relevant documents, include three Toyota Hilux of 2017, 2020 and 2021 models; one Land Cruiser Prado 2016 model; one Toyota Highlander 2014 and one Toyota Venza 2016 model, among others.

At Tincan Island Port recently, no fewer than 206,000 machetes laden in eight containers smuggled from Ghana and other goods valued at N1.05billion were seized by the service between January and March, 2022.

