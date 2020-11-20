Customs seizes N28m rice, fuel

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized 624 (50kg) bags of imported parboiled rice and 214 (25 litres kegs) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol. The NCS Comptroller, Oyo/ Osun Area Command, Mrs. Uche Ngozi, yesterday said the contraband were intercepted at various illegal routes within the command. The comptroller said her men faced a lot of risks in apprehending the smugglers in the bush and unapproved routes through which they imported the banned goods during the #EndSARS protests. Ngozi gave the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the bags of rice as N27,033,240.00, while the seized PMS amounted to about N1 million. She said: “As we all know, the nationwide EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums across the nation. This forced security operatives to concentrate on protection of their operatives and facilities. Hence, smugglers leveraged on this opening to perpetrate their nefarious activities along the borders.”

