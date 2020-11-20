Customs seizes N28m rice, fuel

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has seized 624 (50kg) bags of imported parboiled rice and 214 (25 litres kegs) of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol. The NCS Comptroller, Oyo/ Osun Area Command, Mrs. Uche Ngozi, yesterday said the contraband were intercepted at various illegal routes within the command. The comptroller said her men faced a lot of risks in apprehending the smugglers in the bush and unapproved routes through which they imported the banned goods during the #EndSARS protests. Ngozi gave the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the bags of rice as N27,033,240.00, while the seized PMS amounted to about N1 million. She said: “As we all know, the nationwide EndSARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums across the nation. This forced security operatives to concentrate on protection of their operatives and facilities. Hence, smugglers leveraged on this opening to perpetrate their nefarious activities along the borders.”
Related Articles
11 die in Delta tanker explosion
At least 11 people yesterday lost their lives when a fuel tanker exploded at the Koko axis of the Benin-Sapele Expressway in the Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State. It was learnt that the tanker was moving the product from the Benin outlet of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to a nearby […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Senate prescribes life imprisonment for kidnappers
Removes gender barrier on rape cases Senate yesterday approved life imprisonment for convicted kidnappers in Nigeria. The apex legislative chamber also made the cases of rape to be gender inclusive in the mode of man raping woman and vice versa. It also extended the scope of penetration in the act of rape from […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
CCC Genesis shepherd, Ogundipe, jailed for fraud
An Ikeja High Court, Lagos yesterday sentenced a televangelist, Israel Ogundipe, to two years imprisonment for stealing and unlawful conversion of a woman’s property. Ogundipe, who is the Head of Genesis Parish of the Celestial Church of Christ, Alagbado, Lagos, had been on trial since 2011. The convict, according to the News Agency of Nigeria […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)