News Top Stories

Customs seizes N3.1bn contraband, drum of explosives

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Nigeria Customs Service’s (NCS) Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, yesterday said it has intercepted 42 drums of calcium carbide smuggled into the country from Benin Republic. The contrabands were concealed with cassava tubers and flakes in a truck. Acting Customs Area Controller of the unit, Comptroller Usman Yahaya, said in Lagos that apart from calcium carbide, the unit also seized contraband worth N3.1 billion and raised Demand Notice (DN) worth N242 million against importers. He explained that the service was backed by section 158 of Customs Excise and Management Act (CEMA) CAP C45,LFN 2004 as amended to patrol and search everywhere without restriction, while section 147 of the same CEMA empowered the service to enter any premises without a search warrant provided there was credible information about contraband deposited there in the house.

Security experts had warned that if calcium carbide get into the hands of criminals, it could be used as explosives to bring down a building, especially when some chemical components were added to it. Yahaya noted: “Within the period February 9, 2021 till date, the unit recorded seizures of 20,538 bags of foreign parboiled rice; 3,106 cartons of frozen poultry product; 1,488 kegs of Petroleum Motor Spirit (PMS) at 25 litres each; 1,035 bales of second-hand clothing, 77 cartons of tin tomatoes; 2,843.6 kg of Indian Hemp; 877 bundles of printed wax/textile materials; 29 different brands of used vehicles; 2,969 cartons of Eva soap; 42 drums of calcium carbide (explosives); 549 cartons of Tramadol and 12 units of used motorcycles with DPV of N 3.1billion.”

He noted that the unit acted on credible intelligence that the explosives were smuggled into the country through the porous borders under the Ogun State command of the service. The comptroller said: “We intercepted the 42 drums of calcium carbide through intelligence gathering. They thought with the concealment, they can evade the eagle eye of our officers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Name Ibadan Airport after Ajimobi, Senate urges FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Senate on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to immortalise a former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, by naming the Ibadan Airport after him. It also resolved to send a high-powered delegation to commiserate with the family and the government and people of Oyo State of the death of the former governor. […]
News

Gen. Buratai: Nigeria’s redeemer @60

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Times is no respecter of persons. It’s the only vehicle of existence which waits for no one on its voyage. On a day like yesterday, November 24, a Nigerian was born to a peasant family in an obscure community called Buratai village in Biu town of present day, Borno state, in Nigeria’s Northeast. He was […]
News

S’Korea holds final hearing in Samsung leader’s graft trial

Posted on Author Reporter

  The final hearing of a trial that will decide whether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee returns to jail for alleged bribery began in a Seoul court on Wednesday. The heir of one of South Korea’s most powerful families was convicted of bribing an associate of former President Park Geun-hye and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica