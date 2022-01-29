Customs seizes N3.9bn cocaine concealed with religious book in Lagos

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command, has seized cocaine weighing 11.913 kilogrammes, with a street value of N3.9 billion, concealed with religious books in a Ford bus along Badagry Road. The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Hussain Abdullahi, said in a statement that the service also intercepted some petroleum products packaged in sacks during the anti-smuggling efforts of the command. He noted: “Officers and men of the command while conducting stop and search along Seme-Badagry Expressway intercepted 11 parcels of substance suspected to be cocaine in a Ford transit bus conveying religious books.’’

Also, the spokesman added that one suspect had been arrested in connection with the seizure. “The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has initiated offensive patrol against the smuggling of petroleum products along the creeks within the Seme and Badagry axis. This renewed effort led to the interception of large quantities of petroleum products packaged in sacks on Wednesday, 26 January 2022.

“The aforementioned items were successfully evacuated to the command premises, where an examination was conducted. 1,065 jerrycans of petroleum products, equivalent to 31,950 litres were discovered with Duty Paid Value of N10, 041,198.” Showcasing the seizure, the Customs Area Controller, Mr Bello Mohammed Jibo, explained that the hard drug was intercepted at about 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 23. Consequently, he added that the substance was subjected to test and verification by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), noting that it was found to be cocaine weighing 11.913kg.”

