Customs seizes N6.64bn donkey skin, codeine, other contraband

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s Comptroller-General Strike Force, Team A in Lagos has seized 1,030 slabs of donkey skin, 1,613 cartons of the banned Codeine cough syrup and other contraband valued at N6.64 billion within two months.

Also, the strike force team collected N1.35 billion as revenue for the months of March and April, 2022 through Demand Notices (DN).

The Coordinator, Strike Force Team A, Lagos, Deputy Comptroller, Mohammed Sani Yusuf, said that the continuous elimination of wild life, especially donkey skin would eventually lead to the extinction of the species, noting that it would have a negative impact on the biodiversity in the ecosystem.

According to him: “A breakdown of the seizures made within the period of eight weeks include: 1,030 slabs of donkey skin, 387 kilogrammes of cannabis sativa, 285 bales of used clothes, 4,000 bags of foreign parboiled rice (an equivalent of about seven truck loads), 1,613 cartons of Codeine cough syrup (100ml per bottle), 132 cartons of 200mg Sildenafil Citrate, 40 cartons of Tramadol, five cartons of Chilly Cutter, 1,080 pairs of ladies shoes, 110 cartons of ladies bags, 115 cartons of ladies gel among other items, worth a total duty paid value of N6,644,472,520.

“Our 24-hour patrols, using the logistics support provided by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), have yielded more results in addition to the seizures we showed you two months ago. Our resolve to step up on the fight against smuggling and enemies of the economy is renewed every day; because smugglers are unrelenting.”

Yusuf noted that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Health, had banned the production/importation of Codeine because of its gross abuse, adding that the use and abuse of drugs were responsible for the substantial cause of different social vices and criminality in society.

