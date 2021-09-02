Customs seizes N643.73m donkey hides, skin, charcoal in Lagos

The Comptroller- General’s Strike Force, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has intercepted N643.73 million worth of poisonous donkey hides and skin, charcoal and wood positioned for export in Lagos. All the seizures were already stored in a warehouse in Apapa and were at the verge of being moved into the seaport for export when it was intercepted. Showcasing the seizures at the Nigeria Customs Export terminal in Ikorodu, the Controller CGC Strike Force, Zone A, Ahmadu Shuaibu, explained that the seizures were discovered stacked in a warehouse not too far from Apapa Port, noting that those behind the illegal storage took to their heels on sighting the Customs’ team. Shuaibu revealed further that the seizures would have been exported, but for the concerted and deliberate efforts of officers and men of the unit.

He added that efforts were on-going to ensure that all those behind the stockpiling of the seizures were brought to book. The controller added that the export prohibition guideline was in tandem with the Federal Government’s policies for the protection of endangered species, protection of the local economy and to promote the National Forest Policy that was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which according to him, was aimed at greatly assisting the nation’s sustainable management of its vast forest resources against deforestation.

