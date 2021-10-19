News Top Stories

Customs shifts overtime cargo transfer on NPA

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that the transfer of overtime cargoes from the seaport to government warehouse in Ikorodu is the responsibility of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). It was learnt that overtime containers across the nation’s ports had taken up space meant for new imports at various terminals.

 

Cargoes are classified as overtime when they have stayed in the port for 28 days without the importer or clearing agent coming up to clear them and take delivery.

 

The Managing Director of NPA, Muhammed Bello- Koko, had recently said during an interactive session organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Customs that the NCS should auction overtime containers to decongest the nation’s seaports.

 

However, the Controller of the Apapa Command of NCS, Comptroller Yusuf Malanta, said that it required a lot in terms of logistics and financial commitment to move overtime cargoes from the  port to the government warehouse in Ikorodu, saying that it was the responsibility of NPA.

 

According to him, there are currently about 500 overtime containers including import and export at the Apapa port, saying that it would cost an average of N600, 000 to move each of the containers from the port to Ikorodu, a cost which he said the command was not ready to bear.

 

He explained that there were also laid down procedures for disposal of overtime cargoes that must be followed before they are auctioned to avoid litigation. Malanta noted: “Moving containers to Ikorodu terminal entails a lot of logistics and financial commitment.

 

 

“To take one container from here to Ikorodu will cost at least N600, 000 and above. Now if we are moving 500 containers to Ikorodu, how much will that translate into?

 

“However, we have a series of procedures before it comes to moving containers and even moving containers to Ikorodu is the responsibility of the NPA not Customs.

 

“Customs will make sure that  they receive unclaimed cargo lists from the shipping companies and the terminal operators then they will now examine those unclaimed cargo lists after the free storage period. After examination, they will leave it for a certain number of days for importers to come and claim their cargo.

 

“After the date expires, they will send it for gazetting by the court because of litigation, when the court gazettes it, it will now go for auction.” He stressed that when NPA concessioned the port, it forgot that there was Customs at the port and that the government warehouse no longer there.

 

Also, Malanta told the executive members of the Shipping Correspondent Association of Nigeria (SCAN) that the command generated over N87billion in the month of September adding that the command hopes to collect up to N100billion by year end.

 

He attributed the revenue increase to measures instituted by the command when he assumed office nine months ago and increased level of compliance by importers and their agents.

