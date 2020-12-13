Customs, SON, ANLCA support AMJON training workshop

The Nigeria Customs Service, Standard Organisation of Nigeria and the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) at the weekend declared their readiness to participate in the Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria (AMJON) two-day training working which commences on Thursday at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos.

The Association in a statement by the Secretary, Roland Ekenam disclosed that the training workshop which has the theme: “An Insight Into Nigeria’s Blue Economy Project,” is part of measures to ensure that members acquire the deserved education for a proper understanding of the nation’s Blue Economy Project.

He said as the nation’s policy makers work assiduously to navigate the Nigerian economy out of it second recession in four years and the worst in 33 years, members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm reporting the strategic maritime industry which is expected to play a very important role in the non-oil contributions to economic growth, needs to updated with trends in the industry locally and internationally especially as regards the Nigeria’s blue economy project.

According to a statement released on Friday, captains of industry from public and private sectors on the industry are expected to grace the occasion, even as the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) is expected to declare the training open.

He explained that the lead speaker, a former Assistant Director, Maritime Development (NIMASA), Captain Enesuoh Warredi will speak on Prospects and Challenges of Nigeria’s Blue Economy.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh is the guest of honour while the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Shippers’ Council (NSC), Bar Hassan Bello is also expected to be the special guest.

Bello, according to Mr. Ekenam will deliver a paper titled:”Expectations from the Port Economic Regulator in Nigeria’s Blue Economy Project.

Recall that the workshop was postponed twice due to the ENDSARS protest by Nigerian youths. They said “The event was supposed to hold on the 5th and 6th November 2020, later postponed to 3rd and 4th, December 2020.”

Like this: Like Loading...