Business

Customs, SON set up committee to tackle substandard products

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria have set up a joint committees to ensure seamless collaboration towards tackling the menace of importation of substandard and life-threatening products through the nation’s entry points. This indication was given during a working visit of the Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, to the Customs Comptroller General, Rtd. Colonel Ahmadu Ali, and his management in Abuja recently in furtherance of the Federal Government’s directive on SON’s return to the entry points to tackle substandard imports head-on.

Welcoming the SON management team, Colonel Ali stated that an effective collaboration between the NCS and SON in tackling substandard imports from the entry points was in the best interest of the Nation to protect its people and the economy. He acknowledged the need for SON’s expertise in identifying suspected substandard products during the joint examination of cargoes, stressing that the scanners could only identify products but unable to determine their quality and genuineness.

He said: “I am happy you are back to the entry points and will be there 24/7 to complement our job and make it better so that when any consignment exits the ports we are sure that we are releasing what is genuine to Nigerians.” The Comptroller General reiterated the need for seamless synergy among the operatives of the two agencies and directed that information be passed to all Commands in that respect. Speaking earlier, Salim acknowledged the existing robust collaboration between the two agencies especially in the last eleven years, without which according to him, his agency would be unable to make any inroad in tackling substandard imports.

According to him, the directive for SON return to the entry points necessitated an even more cordial and respectful relationship to protect the Nation from the menace of substandard products and its attendant negative consequences, including factory closures, joblessness, banditry, kidnapping etc. Mallam Salim stated that SON has no desire to slow down the cargo clearance process and appealed to the NCS to assist the organisation in ensuring that suspected substandard cargo can be further examined outside the Ports either in SON facility or that of the consignee. The DG SON disclosed that great efforts have been made to reform the organisation’s systems to promote efficiency and quicker turn-around time, including staff re-orientation, training and prompt consequence management.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Spectrum: ATU, Ericsson move to expand Africa’s ICT space

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

African Telecommunications Union (ATU) has launched the first set of its spectrum recommendations that focus on transforming Africa into a knowledge economy through the development of technologies that boost connectivity and innovation. The spectrum recommendations are a result of a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Ericsson and ATU to help fast-track the rollout of technology […]
Business

Verve cardholders to enjoy Black Friday discount, gifts on Konga

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Verve International has announced its partnership with e-commerce platform, Konga, to reward Verve cardholders with a 10 per cent discount for shopping on the e-commerce platform between now and November 30, 2021. In addition, cardholders who make over four purchases with their Verve cards during the period, stand a chance to win exciting gifts including […]
Business News

Fire Outbreak at Port Harcourt Refinery

Posted on Author Reporter

  A fire outbreak has rocked the Port Harcourt refinery company (PHRC), a facility undergoing $1.5 billion rehabilitation. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), which confirmed the outbreak on the first day of the New Year in a statement, declared that the “minor fire at facility is already put out” Here is the full […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica