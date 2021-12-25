Customs strike force impounds contraband worth N854m

Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service Strike Force Zone B has intercepted contraband Worth N854m in the past three months.

Leader of the Strike Force Team, Deputy Comptroller Oseni Olokoba, said this while displaying the confiscated items in Kano/Jigawa Area Command of the Service

Deputy Comptroller Olokoba, who took journalists round the seized items, including flashy cars, second-hand clothing and foreign rice, among others, said the Comptroller General of Customs has invested heavily in logistics and manpower for the Service not to perform effectively and efficiently.

He charged the media to continue to enlighten the public on the dangers associated with smuggling of prohibited items into the country, adding that the strike force would continue to ensure that smugglers don’t have a safe haven in the zone.

He said: “I want to reiterate the determination of the strike force to fighting smuggling to finish in the zone. It is therefore advisable that people who engage in this illicit business should avail themselves of the windows of opportunities provided by the Federal Government in agriculture towards encourage local farmers towards ensuring food security in the country.”

