Customs’ Strike Force intercepts contraband worth over N22m

Operatives of the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Strike Force, Zone B, in Yola, Adamawa/ Taraba Axis, have seized assorted items of contraband with total Duty Paid Value of over N22m. The team was led by the Coordinator of the Strike Force in Zone B, Deputy Comptroller, Olorukoba Oseni Aliyu.

Briefing newsmen on the operation in Yola, DC Oseni said the feat was made possible through concerted professional expertise and intelligence report received by his men when they were on a routine check. Items recovered, according to him, include 185 bags of foreign rice worth N8,755,520; 25 bales of second hand clothes valued at N3,526,500. 378; several jericans of petroleum products (PMS) worth N4,582,740. Others are 425 jericans of engine oil (AGO) valued at N4,476,00; 60 cartons of foreign medicated soap worth N332,103 and 496 illicit drugs/Tramadol / Declofenac.

DC Aliyu, who appreciated the Comptroller- General of Nigeria Customs Service, (Rtd) Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Alli, for the enormous manpower and logistic support given to his team, warned smugglers to desist from their nefarious activities or be prepared to face the full wrath of the law when intercepted. It would be recalled that recently the same team intercepted 404 blocks of canibis sativa worth N32m in Sokoto, while they also seized another contraband worth N234m in the second quarter of 2021.

