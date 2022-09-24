Customs survive smugglers’ gunshots, seize 81,425 litres of PMS 

Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service ( NCS), Zone A Federal Operations Unit has seized 81, 425 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) loaded in sacks and jerry cans in Badagry.

The operation was carried out on Friday night amid several gun shots by smugglers who were trying to resist the seizure.

It was revealed that the NCS officials invaded Gbagi area of Badagry around 1.00a.m with 18 Hilux vehicles to tackle the smugglers.

Acting Controller of the unit, Deputy Comptroller Hussein Ejibunu, who briefed reporters on the seizures Saturday, said that the fuel was packed in jerrycans and sacks.

He noted that the suspected smugglers used Dane guns to shoot at the Customs’ officers, who made the seizure.

Ejibunu said that the seizures were results of painstaking intelligence and perseverance on the part of FOU officers, who are committed to protecting the national economy.

The deputy comptroller described perpetrators of trans border fuel smuggling as saboteurs that must be stopped as they do not mean well for the country.

He decried a situation where the Federal Government spends huge amount of money to subsidise fuel for Nigerian citizens benefit only for a few persons to be smuggling the subsidised fuel out of Nigeria for selfish gains.

