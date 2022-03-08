Customs suspends VIN valuation

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Monday succumbed to the clearing agents and importers’ objection to Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation implementation on imported vehicles by temporarily suspending the policy for one month.

The service advised clearing agents to clear trapped vehicles through manual assessment.

The NCS said in a circular: “Sequel to the recent Customs/ stakeholders town hall meeting in Lagos on VIN valuation, I am directed to convey the approval of the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) for a one-month window to enable the clearing of a backlog of vehicles held up in the ports.

“You are requested to note that the VIN valuation protocol is still in operation as reviews and updates are being captured in our systems to reflect these adjustments.

Customs Area Controllers have been directed to monitor the transition period and ensure manual assessments are in full compliance with extant laws.”

