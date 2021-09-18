News

Customs takes delivery of scanner for cargo examination at Onne

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Nigeria Customs Service( NCS), Area ll Command, Onne Port has taken delivery of a cargo mobile scanning machine for cargo examination as assured by the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd). The scanner, a product of Nuctech, was brought by Maersk Karun vessel from Shanghai, China with model number MT1213DE. In a statement by the Customs Public Relations Officer, Port Harcourt Area ll Command Onne Port, Ifeoma Onuigbo Ojekwu, the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed described the arrival of the scanner as a positive milestone in the service efforts to modernise Customs operations, achieve ease of doing business, facilitate trade and enhance security with easier detection of prohibited imports. He noted that the tortuous processes involved in physical examination was time consuming, saying that it may not be perfect as when done with the scanner.

He said that with the new scanner, the service would be able to carry out examination on two hundred containers on daily basis. Mohammed said: “Be-fore the arrival of the scanner, examinations of cargoes were usually done manually and physically, whereby containers were positioned by the terminal operators. Then they provide gang of labourers while officers of the Nigeria Customs Service and other agencies come for the examination.

“They cut off the seal manually, and then the contents inside containers are discharged manually by the labourers. Then, inspection or examinations are conducted by officers and other stakeholders. This takes time sometimes because of the packing of the good in the container; and this is an examination that is done to confirm the declaration made by the agent or importer tallies with the content of the container.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Q2: Economy records quarterly growth of 0.79%

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…hits 5.01% yearly growth Return of stability to the economy is yielding a boost as reflected in the result of quarterly Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which recorded marginal growth of -0.79 per cent in Q2’21, slightly higher than 0.51 per cent recorded in previous quarter, Q1’21. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which confirmed the […]
News Top Stories

Kaigama: Nigeria’s multidimensional violence shameful, painful

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

…says poverty, social deprivation behind violence   The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has described the multidimensional violence across the country as shameful and painful.   In a Homily delivered at St. Anthony Jabi yesterday in Abuja, he lamented that the high rate of poverty and social deprivation were the major […]
News

NSA reads riot act over security threat to Anambra guber poll

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) has warned any group or persons that the Federal Government will not tolerate any plan to impede the smooth conduct of the November 6 Anambra governorship election. The NSA, who was represented at the quarterly Inter-Agency Consultative Committee of Election Security (ICCES) meeting by Sanusi Galadima, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica