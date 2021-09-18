Customs takes delivery of scanner for cargo examination at Onne

Nigeria Customs Service( NCS), Area ll Command, Onne Port has taken delivery of a cargo mobile scanning machine for cargo examination as assured by the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd). The scanner, a product of Nuctech, was brought by Maersk Karun vessel from Shanghai, China with model number MT1213DE. In a statement by the Customs Public Relations Officer, Port Harcourt Area ll Command Onne Port, Ifeoma Onuigbo Ojekwu, the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Auwal Mohammed described the arrival of the scanner as a positive milestone in the service efforts to modernise Customs operations, achieve ease of doing business, facilitate trade and enhance security with easier detection of prohibited imports. He noted that the tortuous processes involved in physical examination was time consuming, saying that it may not be perfect as when done with the scanner.

He said that with the new scanner, the service would be able to carry out examination on two hundred containers on daily basis. Mohammed said: “Be-fore the arrival of the scanner, examinations of cargoes were usually done manually and physically, whereby containers were positioned by the terminal operators. Then they provide gang of labourers while officers of the Nigeria Customs Service and other agencies come for the examination.

“They cut off the seal manually, and then the contents inside containers are discharged manually by the labourers. Then, inspection or examinations are conducted by officers and other stakeholders. This takes time sometimes because of the packing of the good in the container; and this is an examination that is done to confirm the declaration made by the agent or importer tallies with the content of the container.

