Business

Customs tasks excise factories on compliance

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN Comment(0)

As the Nigeria Customs Service aims towards realising its target for the current year, the new Customs Area Controller, Kwara State Command, Comptroller Aliyu Gaya Bello, has read the riot act to all excise factories in Kwara State to strictly comply with the 2022 fiscal policy measures of the Federal Government or be severely sanctioned.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chado Zakari, said in a statement that the fiscal policy measures comprised supplementary protection measures (SPM) for the implementation of the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (CET) 2022-2026 and excise duties of N10 per litre on non-alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and Tobacco products, with effect from April 1, 2022, adding that a grace period of 90 days was granted to enable the excise factories producing non-alcoholic and beverages brace with the new directive.

The new price regime, the statement added, would commence on July 1, 2022. The riot act was read during the visit of the Area Controller to all the excise factories across the state to ascertain the level of their production and compliance with the Customs extant laws.

The factories visited by the Area Controller included the International Tobacco Company (ITC), Peace Standard Pharmaceutical Industries, Seven UP Bottling Company, Remitola International Multi Biz, Orion Agro Industries Ltd, Donswep Industries Ltd, Njoku Global Ventures Idofian, Ascodin Nigeria Enterprises in Oro town, and Neolman Food and Beverages Nigeria Ltd.

The statement added: “The familiarisation tour is aimed at bringing all the excise factories under control and to equally block all the leakages. During the visit, the Customs Area Controller (CAC) said the Command under his watch will continue to take deliberate steps to work with excise factories and other critical stakeholders to reposition the Command.

“The CAC reiterated that he will not relent efforts in ensuring total conformity to prompt payment of excise duties and promised to collaborate with all compliant stakeholders for efficiency and effectiveness. He demanded for transparency and openness, as the other way round, will not be tolerated. “He urged them to be compliant at all times as this will guarantee them the full benefits of trade facilitation, but warned that any act of cutting corners or distortion will be met with severe sanctions.”

The factory managers, in their separate responses, promised total compliance with the Federal Government’s new directives, saying they have enjoyed “good mutual and beneficial relationship with the Command all through the years and will also give the needed support to the new Customs Area Controller to succeed.”

Recall that the Federal Government had recently initiated new measures that will boost Customs’ monthly revenue by 300 per cent from average of N210 billion to N630 billion is being considered by government.

It was learnt that this would be achieved with the automation of all transit procedures from mother ports to bonded terminals or from command to command as part of efforts to drastically reduce transit leakages occasioned by diversion of cargo, among others.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NSE advances, gains N66bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The bulls maintained grip on the equities market yesterday as stocks sustained rally for the second trading session following gains recorded from blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index, rose by 0.3 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained positive sentiment on some stocks. Consequently, […]
Business

Naira weakens on parallel market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The naira fell to N486 to the dollar on the parallel market yesterday from the N482/$1 that it stood at in the last one week, data obtained from abokifx. com shows. The local currency, however, gained marginally at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window yesterday, closing at N410 per dollar compared with N410.67/$1 on Tuesday, […]
Business

CBN moves to boost foreign reserves to support naira

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…as FG opens talk with World Bank, others on $6.5bn loan     T he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) will strive to increase its foreign reserves to safeguard the value of the naira currency and has put in place measures to curb speculation, it said on Thursday.     The statement came as Nigeria’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica