Customs tasks excise factories on compliance

As the Nigeria Customs Service aims towards realising its target for the current year, the new Customs Area Controller, Kwara State Command, Comptroller Aliyu Gaya Bello, has read the riot act to all excise factories in Kwara State to strictly comply with the 2022 fiscal policy measures of the Federal Government or be severely sanctioned.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chado Zakari, said in a statement that the fiscal policy measures comprised supplementary protection measures (SPM) for the implementation of the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (CET) 2022-2026 and excise duties of N10 per litre on non-alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and Tobacco products, with effect from April 1, 2022, adding that a grace period of 90 days was granted to enable the excise factories producing non-alcoholic and beverages brace with the new directive.

The new price regime, the statement added, would commence on July 1, 2022. The riot act was read during the visit of the Area Controller to all the excise factories across the state to ascertain the level of their production and compliance with the Customs extant laws.

The factories visited by the Area Controller included the International Tobacco Company (ITC), Peace Standard Pharmaceutical Industries, Seven UP Bottling Company, Remitola International Multi Biz, Orion Agro Industries Ltd, Donswep Industries Ltd, Njoku Global Ventures Idofian, Ascodin Nigeria Enterprises in Oro town, and Neolman Food and Beverages Nigeria Ltd.

The statement added: “The familiarisation tour is aimed at bringing all the excise factories under control and to equally block all the leakages. During the visit, the Customs Area Controller (CAC) said the Command under his watch will continue to take deliberate steps to work with excise factories and other critical stakeholders to reposition the Command.

“The CAC reiterated that he will not relent efforts in ensuring total conformity to prompt payment of excise duties and promised to collaborate with all compliant stakeholders for efficiency and effectiveness. He demanded for transparency and openness, as the other way round, will not be tolerated. “He urged them to be compliant at all times as this will guarantee them the full benefits of trade facilitation, but warned that any act of cutting corners or distortion will be met with severe sanctions.”

The factory managers, in their separate responses, promised total compliance with the Federal Government’s new directives, saying they have enjoyed “good mutual and beneficial relationship with the Command all through the years and will also give the needed support to the new Customs Area Controller to succeed.”

Recall that the Federal Government had recently initiated new measures that will boost Customs’ monthly revenue by 300 per cent from average of N210 billion to N630 billion is being considered by government.

It was learnt that this would be achieved with the automation of all transit procedures from mother ports to bonded terminals or from command to command as part of efforts to drastically reduce transit leakages occasioned by diversion of cargo, among others.

