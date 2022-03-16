Business

Customs to deploy scanners for 432,000 containers

The three new scanners acquired by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) will have the capacity to examine 432,000 containers per annum. The scanning would be run both day and night, depending on the flow of business. It was learnt that the scanners have the capacity to examine a 20-feet container in 35 seconds and a 40-feet container in 55 seconds. Also, it was revealed that the scanning of containers would commence before they are taken to the stacking area where cargo declarations would start.

The service explained that each of the new scanners had capacity to screen up to 400 containers daily, 2,800 weekly and 12,000 monthly. According to Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Modernisation and ICT, Saidu Galadima, the Federal Government deployed a scanner each to Onne Port, Rivers State and Tin Can Island Port in Lagos, adding that all the scanning processes would be completed before agents make their declarations. He said that the scanners had been configured into the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS II) online portal.

Galadima explained that the new scanners would be operated for 20 hours daily, saying that the service had qualified Customs officers, who will be manning the machines. He noted: “Although, under our agreement with the manufacturer, will station their technical personnel to oversee the running of the scanners, which are brand new; our officers have been trained to man those scanners.

“For every 20-feet container, the scanner will take an average of 35 seconds each to scan. For every 40feet container, the scanners will scan them at an average of 55 seconds each. “This sensitisation is very key to the success of the nonintrusive technology that Customs is set to commence at the ports. The management of the NCS has directed us to come and sensitise stakeholders on the flow of how the new regime will work. “The essence behind the new technology is based on trade facilitation. Only compliant traders will celebrate.” The assistant controller general noted that compliant importers won’t have any contact with any Customs officer as cargoes would be released without going to any Customs office. Also, Galadima stressed that clearing agents won’t be allowed in the scanning site. He said: “The image analysis area will be a ‘no go’ zone for agents.

The scanning area will be a controlled area. We won’t allow people loitering there. For physical examination, we aim to ensure that the scanning percentage will be higher than the number of containers that will be subjected to physical examination. “We all have to make it work. If agents decide to cut corners, they will bear the cost of delay associated with a physical examination. So, being compliant will benefit all of us.” It would be recalled that this was not the first time that Customs will operate scanners at the port. In 2006, three private companies known as destination inspection service providers were engaged by the Federal Government to install and operate scanners at the seaports, airports and land borders. The companies were Cotecna, SGS and Global Scan Systems. At the expiration of their Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) contracts in June 2013, the service providers handed over five scanners located in Apapa Port, Tin Can Island Port, Seme and Idiroko land border to the service. Apapa port had two scanners – one fixed and one mobile.

 

