Customs to enforce use of logbook from July

Nigeria Customs Service (CCS) has said that it has become mandatory for importers to produce logbook and other clearance documents for used motor vehicles shipped into the country from July, 2021.

 

In a circular dated April 23, 2021, and signed by the Deputy Comptroller General (Tariff &Trade), Talatu Isah, vehicles importers had been given 90 days grace to produce logbooks after which the service would enforce the policy. He explained:

 

“I am directed to refer to the above subject matter and to convey that logbook is now a mandatory requirement for the importation of any used motor vehicle into the country.

 

This is in consonance with the provisions of Customs & Excise Notice No.30 of December 6, 1971.

 

“Consequently, a grace period of 90 days, effective from the date of this circular, is allowed to enable all importers who must have entered into trade transactions before this circular, process and clear their vehicles.”

 

However, the Vice President, Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Dr. Kayode Farinto, urged the service to withdraw the circular, saying that the idea was obsolete for vehicle clearance.

 

According to him, the policy may encourage importers to start producing fake logbooks and then in turn result in Customs officers asking for gratification

