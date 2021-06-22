News Top Stories

Customs to impound unverified private jets

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it would impound and detain private jets whose documents were not verified before July 6, 2021.

 

Two weeks into the 30- day verification period, NCS complained that only six owners of the private aircraft had responded to the invitation, necessitating the update and reminder to those who have not responded, to do so in order to avoid possible detention of their aircraft.

 

The service’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Joseph Attah, a Deputy Comptroller, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja during a media briefing to update the public on the on-going audit of privately-owned aircraft operating in the country.

 

The service had last month announced plans to carry out a holistic audit of private jets imported into the country to ensure that all appropriate revenues of the government were not evaded as well as ensure that operating rules were not breached.

 

He said: “We learnt some are coming today or tomorrow for verification. We also know that some brought their private jets under a temporary import certificate, which has expired and not renewed.

 

These are infractions. “At the end of the verification exercise, some of the things we want to expose will come to light. We will make our findings known on July 6 after the expiration of the 30-day grace window.”

The spokesman said those in default risked detention of their aircraft as nobody is above the law.

 

He, however, stated that  the customs management believed that owners of private aircraft were highly placed individuals who would be willing to comply with extant laws governing the importation of the aircraft they own, including payments of all appropriate duties and taxes.

 

According to him: “As an agency of government responsible for enforcement of laws governing imports and exports in Nigeria, NCS will not hesitate to invoke appropriate sanctions on any defaulting private aircraft owner immediately after the expiration of the verification period on Tuesday 6th July, 2021.

 

“For the avoidance of doubt, private aircraft owners or their representatives are to report to room 305, Tariff and Trade Departments, Nigeria Customs Service headquarters, Abuja, from 10am to 5pm. Between Monday 7th June to Tuesday 6th July, 2021

