Customs to impound unverified private jets

*Only 6 owners respond to invitation

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it would impound and detain private jets whose documents were not verified before July 6, 2021.

Two weeks into the 30-day verification period, NCS complained that only six owners of the private aircraft had responded to the invitation, necessitating the update and reminder to those who have not responded, to do so in order to avoid possible detention of their aircraft.

The service’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Joseph Attah, a Deputy Comptroller, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja during a media briefing to update the public on the on-going audit of privately-owned aircraft operating in the country.

The service had last month announced plans to carry out a holistic audit of private jets imported into the country to ensure that all appropriate revenues of the government were not evaded as well as ensure that operating rules were not breached.

He said: “We learnt some are coming today or tomorrow for verification. We also know that some brought their private jets under a temporary import certificate, which has expired and not renewed. These are infractions.

“At the end of the verification exercise, some of the things we want to expose will come to light. We will make our findings known on July 6 after the expiration of the 30-day grace window.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Like this: Like Loading...