News

Customs to impound unverified private jets

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

*Only 6 owners respond to invitation

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it would impound and detain private jets whose documents were not verified before July 6, 2021.

Two weeks into the 30-day verification period, NCS complained that only six owners of the private aircraft had responded to the invitation, necessitating the update and reminder to those who have not responded, to do so in order to avoid possible detention of their aircraft.

The service’s Public Relations Officer, Mr. Joseph Attah, a Deputy Comptroller, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja during a media briefing to update the public on the on-going audit of privately-owned aircraft operating in the country.

The service had last month announced plans to carry out a holistic audit of private jets imported into the country to ensure that all appropriate revenues of the government were not evaded as well as ensure that operating rules were not breached.

He said: “We learnt some are coming today or tomorrow for verification. We also know that some brought their private jets under a temporary import certificate, which has expired and not renewed. These are infractions.

“At the end of the verification exercise, some of the things we want to expose will come to light. We will make our findings known on July 6 after the expiration of the 30-day grace window.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

UP DATE: Two killed in terrorist attack in France

Posted on Author Reporter

Two people have died and at least one other person has been wounded in a stabbing in Nice, French reports say. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said that one person had been arrested. He said everything pointed to a “terrorist attack at the heart of the Notre-Dame basilica”. The interior minister appealed to people to avoid […]
News Top Stories

Reps, PDP clash over probes

Posted on Author Philip Nyam and Onyekachi Eze Abuja

The House of Representatives and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday clashed over allegations that the suspension of investigations into various allegations of corruption by the leadership of the green chamber was a ploy to shield certain individuals involved in scams from being exposed.   The green chamber, which had for several weeks been conducting […]
News Top Stories

PSC promotes AIG, CPs, DCPs, 6,618 officers

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday approved the promotion of 6,618 senior police officers, which is aimed at fortifying the Force. Saturday Telegraph learnt that the promotion exercise was one of the high points of the 8th Plenary Meeting of the Commission, which spanned a period of three weeks, ending July 1. Presided over by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica