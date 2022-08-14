Customs to recruit 5,000 officers across Nigeria

Over 5,000 potential Customs recruits drawn from the 774 local Government Areas in the country participated in the recent recruitment exercise held by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the exercise was the second batch of NCS recruitments which is a continuation of the 2019 exercise.

The potential recruits, according to the National Public Relations Officer of NCS, Timi Bomodi, a deputy comptroller of Customs participated in computer based tests.

He said that reports from this exercise indicated low turnout from certain local governments, states and zones, hence the NCS has directed that these persons be given another opportunity to take the CBT on August 23, 2022.

“Successful candidates in these exercises shall be notified, while plans are being made for their resumption at the various training colleges of the Service.

Meanwhile, over 1500 recruits who recently graduated from our training colleges in Lagos and Kano have since been deployed to various Commands and units,” he said.

This is coming as NCS has disclosed that its officers have continued to upgrade their skill sets through refresher courses held at the various training colleges and at the Command and Staff College Jaji.

It disclosed that other very senior officers have been trained at the National Defense College and the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) among other elite institutions. “These trainings are designed to equip them with the knowledge and know-how to function efficiently in a 21st century Customs Administration. As we approach an era of 100 per cent automation of all our services, we are indeed mindful of the quality of training needed to manage both the transition and the sophisticated technological assets that will be placed at the disposal of every Customs officer, hence the emphasis on capacity building and training, Bomodi said in new conference in Abuja on Friday.

Meanwhile the NCS has announced that between January and June 2022, it collected the sum of N1, 292,904,201,376.89 into the federation account as against the sum of N1, 003,540,084,590.16 for the corresponding period in 2021.

According to the NCS Spokesman, the amount generated surpassed the achievements of the Customs last year by N289, 364,116,786.73 or 28.83 per cent.

“This is even more remarkable given the fact that only 116,691 Pre-Arrival Assessment Reports (PAARs) were issued against 129,667 processed in the same period of 2021,” he said.

DC Bomodi also disclosed that the sum of N156, 315,758,646.18 was also generated into the non-federation account as collections made on behalf of other government agencies.

He also disclosed that a total of N68 billion Excise duty being tax levied on the manufacture, sale and consumption of goods was collected by the service during the period under review.

