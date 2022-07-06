Business

Customs trains officers on effective communication skills

Posted on

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has trained its officers on crisis/internal communication skills and the compelling storytelling in the digital age. The three-day training and retreat with the theme: “Upscaling PR Tools and Strategies for Optimum Performance,” was held at Customs Training College, Ikeja, Lagos for its public relations officers across the nation. According to National Public Relations Officer of the Service, Deputy Comptroller, Timi Bomodi, the training was organised to equip officers of NCS’ spokespersons on the use of social media for public communication, how to detect and manage crisis in the present age, using digital tools and writing effective stories. He explained: “The aim of this event is to strengthen our Public Relations Officers in managing and responding effectively to issues in the present digital age.

This is considered necessary due to vital roles played by Nigeria Customs in protecting the nation’s borders and contributing to the economic development of our dear nation.” Also, the Commandant Customs Training College (CTC), Ikeja, Comptroller Kalamu Ayinde Aremu pointed out that the management of the online reputation and brand identity of an organisation through the purposeful use of digital and social technologies were essential in the digital age. He said: “Public communicators should develop a passion for their profession, especially in this digital age.”

The event featured lectures and practical sessions by seasoned public relations practitioners, scholars and broadcast journalists. In his presentation on ‘Effective Public Communication in a Digital Age,’ Editor of PR Nigeria, Yushau Shuaib, said that the advancement in technology had transformed public relations with social media expanding the channels used to engage with new audiences in build reputations. He said: “With the immediacy of social media, some of the characteristics of online PR campaigns include deployments of hyper textuality by utilising hyper linking and web-Linking to posts.

 

