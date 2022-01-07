Customs upbeat over excise duty on sweetened beverages

Despite appeal by producers of non-alcoholic beverages, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is to begin the collection of an excise duty of N10 per litre on them soon. The amount has been approved by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning. In 2019, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) decided to bring in excise duty on carbonated drinks to further broaden its revenue from factories as part of effort to generate more revenue.

It, however, generated controversies for two years. According to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, during the breakdown of the 2022 budget, the charge on beverages is a new policy introduced in the Finance Act signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on December 31, 2021, alongside the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

The minister added that the new ‘sugar tax’ was introduced to raise excise duties and revenue for health-related and other critical expenditures in line with the 2022 budget priorities, saying that it was aimed at discouraging excessive consumption of sugar in beverages, which contributed to diabetes, obesity and other diseases. Also, she added that the Finance Act raised excise duties and revenues for the health sector. In 2021, the service said that the introduction of excise duty nationwide would enable manufacturers to think of export of their products and enjoy the duty free delivery incentives from the Federal Government.

It added that this would enable it to reduce over dependence on oil and import duty payment. Also, the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) explained that bringing the carbonated non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks under excise control would cushion the effects of the dwindling oil and import duty revenue occasioned by global economic response to effects of COVID-19. However, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) argued that the chemicals used by producers as well as the sachets were imported and subjected to import duty payments, adding that excise duty collection would be an additional burden on producers. T hey noted that the proposed re-introduction of excise duty on non-alcoholic drinks would see producers of the items losing N1.9 trillion in revenue sales between 2022 and 2025.

Specifically, the association’s Chairman, Fruit Juice Producers branch, Mr. Fred Chiazor, explained that the excise duty collection would be an additional burden on producers and would force them to shut down or compromise on their standards. Chiazor, who disclosed this at MMS forum with the theme: ‘X-raying the Proposed Excise Duty Regime for Carbonated Beverages in a Recovering Economy,’ noted that the amount indicated a 39.5 per cent loss would be due to imposition of the new taxes with concomitant impact on jobs and supply chain businesses. For instance, he said that the proposed excise duty collection would shrink the sector’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Products (GDP), which was currently represents 35 per cent of manufacturing. According to him, government could lose up to N197 billion in Value Added Tax (VAT), EIT fund and Collective Investment Trust (CIT) revenues occasioned by the drop in industry performance.

