Customs VIN e-valuation policy on imported vehicles takes off tomorrow

Posted on

The Customs Service has announced the commencement of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation system with effect from May 21. Making the declaration yesterday at a stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos, the Comptroller Malanta Ibrahim, Customs Area Controller of Apapa Command, said that the system has come to stay as Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind in embracing technology for trade facilitation. While sensitising freight forwarders at the meeting to the amendments to the VIN portal to reflect a reduction in tariffs, other officials of the service including Comptrollers Kunle Oloyede of Tin Can Island Port, Festus Okun of Ports Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) and Hammi Swomen of Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Commands stressed the need for compliance and sincere declarations by importers.

While allaying fears expressed by users of the platform, Ibrahim recalled that similar pessimism were voiced out decades ago during the introduction of Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) which later proved to be a big success before it was migrated to advanced technologies Okun said the NCS through the VIN valuation has imbibed basic principles of taxation which include predictability, neutrality, simplicity and efficiency.

Oloyede described VIN as a platform for robust gathering of statistical analysis and data for national economic purposes relying on the template of accuracy that will further integrate NCS with other ministries, departments and agencies.

 

