Customs: We worked during #EndSARS protests, seized 7 vehicles, other items

Seme Border Command of Nigeria Customs Service has described media reports that it’s operatives abandoned their duty posts allowing smugglers to have free access during #EndSARS protests as untrue.

 

Spokesman for the Command Hussaini Abdullahi, disclosed in a press statement that it’s officers manned their assigned posts and made seizures of smuggled items during the period of the protests.

 

Recall reports in the social media alleged that officers of Seme Area Command and other Security agencies vacated Seme-Badagry road for fear of being attacked by hoodlums and #End- SARS protesters, thereby creating free access for smugglers to carry out their unlawful acts.

 

But Abdullahi, a Deputy Superintendant of Customs stated that: “The Command wishes to state clearly that, the allegation is untrue and unfounded as officers were not only in their various duty posts, but were reinvigorated in their anti-smuggling operations.

 

This translated into the seizures of the following items from 12th October to date, which falls within the period of #EndSARS protest.” The Customs Public Relations Officer added that seizures worth millions of naira were made which comprised of seven units of vehicles, 396 bags of 50KG foreign parboiled rice; 152 units of 25kg Jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit and six units 25Litre vegetable oil

 

While stating that such untrue report may affect the morale of officers who day and night risk their lives to protect our borders, Hussaini added that they will continue to enforce Federal Government fiscal policies, provide professional and quality service that will enhance development of the country at large.

