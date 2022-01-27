News

Customs: We’ve revenue target of N3.1trn for 2022

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has a revenue target of N3.1 trillion in 2022 not N4.1 trillion as erroneously reported. Comptroller-General of the NCS, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), corrected the figure yesterday in Abuja, at a media briefing held on the sidelines of the 2022 International Customs Day celebrations themed: ‘Scaling up Customs Digital Transformation by Embracing a Digital Culture and Building a Data Ecosystem’.

The Customs boss faulted the assertion in some quarters that the Service had consigned its role only to revenue generation and ignored trade facilitation. He said: “We are a major contributor to the economy of Nigeria. You can’t facilitate trade without revenue. Then the third arm is national security. No aspect of our mandate is raised above the other.

They go hand in hand.” To deepen trade facilitation, Ali noted that three multidimensional scanners have been deployed in Apapa, Tin Can and Onne seaports. He said: “They detect organic and inorganic substances. We can’t facilitate trade manually, hence our investments in digital operations. “e-Customs will ensure we have 135 scanners in all ourportsandlandborders. In the next two years, no point of entry and exit will not have scanners. They have the capacity to scan 20 containers in one hour.

It’ll store images and we can do analysis with them.” Ali also spoke on the need foraCustomsdataecosystem to be built on trust in recognition of the extensive volume of data the Service collects on actors in the international trade chain including the citizens, government agencies, local and transnational companies. He noted that the growth of NCS’ capacity to facilitate more trade transactions peaked at 858,843 transactions in 2021. “This translates to a 17.26% increase in the volume of transactions handled in the year 2020. Another, patent result of our effort in this regard is in our landmark revenue collection of NGN 2.28 trillion in 2021. All these would not be possible without digital transformation and scaling up the use of data,” he said. In his goodwill message, the Secretary General of the World Customs Organisation (WCO), Dr. Kunio Mikuriya, said the focus of global Customs operations in 2022 will be on digital data that Customs administrations collect in large volume through digital technology.

“Throughout this year, Customs Community will be focusing on how to create an operating model in a fully digitalized environment that captures and exploits data. “To build a data ecosystem or consolidate existing ones, the following enabling actions may be considered: establishing formal data governance to ensure the relevance, accuracy and timeliness of data; making use of international standards regarding data format and data exchange; ensuring that the right people have access to the right data and that protection regressions are respected; and adopting progressive approaches such as data analytics to collect and successfully exploit data to drive decision making,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

