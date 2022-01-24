Sports

Customs win Mark D Ball Women’s B/ball Championship

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA Comments Off on Customs win Mark D Ball Women’s B/ball Championship

Nigeria Customs Ladies on Saturday defeated First Bank of Lagos 54-49 to lift the 2022 Mark D Ball Women’s Basketball title at the Indoor Sports Hall of Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja.

Nigeria Customs showed that they were ready for the battle when they won the first quarter with three points different (18-15). First Bank rallied back into the game to end the second quarter (30-30) in a tough contest.

 

The third quarter ended with five points advantage to the champions before killing it off in the final round.

 

The women’s final which dunked off at 4pm prompt, was laced with the best of entertainment, funfair and other side attractions. Multiple musical award winner, 2 Face Idibia, Joel, Goya Menor, Daddy Showkey, MC Smart, Pastor Nicodemus, Chucks D General all performed live and cheered the spectators into good mood.

 

The final was also planned to also serve as opening of the men’s championship which will run for 12 weeks, and feature 24 teams to compete in a phased format.

 

According to Initiator of the Championships, Igoche Mark, the New Face of Basketball movement is geared towards revamping the fortunes of domestic basketball in Nigeria, and make sure the slam and dunk game does not hibernate or remain docile, again.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

Report: Man United board decide to sack Solskjær at emergency meeting

Posted on Author Reporter

  • Joel Glazer agrees to decision after 4-1 loss to Watford • Parting of ways set to be termed as mutual agreement Manchester United’s board decided to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjær at an emergency meeting on Saturday night and Joel Glazer, the co-chairman who heads the American family’s ownership, has agreed to rubber-stamp the […]
Sports

EPL: Chelsea Chelsea fightback denies Baggies; wins for Saints, Man Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

  Burnley manager Sean Dyche said they “need players” after Danny Ings’ early goal earned Southampton a first top-flight victory at Turf Moor for almost 50 years and ended the visitors’ losing start to the season. Former Clarets forward Ings struck in the fifth minute, supplied by Che Adams’s cutback following an excellent through ball […]
Sports

Mexico Friendly: Rohr names home based stars, Iwuala, Olawoyin, 23 others to resume camping in Abuja

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Home-based stars have been handed a big chance by the Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr as the German named 25 players for the international friendly match against Mexico next month at the famous Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in the State of California, United States of America.   Super Eagles’ goalkeepers John Noble and Ikechukwu Ezenwa, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica