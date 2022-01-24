Customs win Mark D Ball Women’s B/ball Championship

Nigeria Customs Ladies on Saturday defeated First Bank of Lagos 54-49 to lift the 2022 Mark D Ball Women’s Basketball title at the Indoor Sports Hall of Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja.

Nigeria Customs showed that they were ready for the battle when they won the first quarter with three points different (18-15). First Bank rallied back into the game to end the second quarter (30-30) in a tough contest.

The third quarter ended with five points advantage to the champions before killing it off in the final round.

The women’s final which dunked off at 4pm prompt, was laced with the best of entertainment, funfair and other side attractions. Multiple musical award winner, 2 Face Idibia, Joel, Goya Menor, Daddy Showkey, MC Smart, Pastor Nicodemus, Chucks D General all performed live and cheered the spectators into good mood.

The final was also planned to also serve as opening of the men’s championship which will run for 12 weeks, and feature 24 teams to compete in a phased format.

According to Initiator of the Championships, Igoche Mark, the New Face of Basketball movement is geared towards revamping the fortunes of domestic basketball in Nigeria, and make sure the slam and dunk game does not hibernate or remain docile, again.

