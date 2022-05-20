Cut the bottlenecks and increase our crude oil daily production- NEITI South-South Boss, Engr. Awowoh Christian Tells the President.

The representative of the South South Geopolitical zone in the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative said Nigeria crude oil daily output could hit above 2million barrels per day if the president will intervene by cautioning the agencies responsible for issuing various clearances to oil companies operating in the swampy locations that require alternative evacuation of their crude oil to the Export vessels and Terminals

Speaking with the press in Port Harcourt city after engaging the youths in the region on sustainable skills relevant in the Energy sector.

He said most oil companies that required clearances before evacuating their crude oil through alternative means like barging to export Terminals or vessels are cut off from selling crude oil for several months due to clearance challenges by the Government agencies. Stressing that while statutory clearances for such operations is neccessary from Agences like, Nigerian Port Authority, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Downstream and Midstream Regulatory Authority,etc, Nigerian does not need such bureaucratic bottlenecks now that crude oil prices are high and the economy is ebing. The president intervention is critical by way of waivers to this operators to expedite their operations.

He further said as much as the oil installations need revamping, our low crude oil daily output is not necessarily based on that but on majorly evacuation bottlenecks. As I speak with you, so many oil fields have shut in their oil wells for months because they can’t evacuate. Some loaded in barges and shuttle vessels but can’t move due to one clerance or the other. And these Agences are not helping matters.

He called on president Muhammadu Buhari to intervene as that will bring in more funds and boost the country Economy rapidly.

Already the country is suffering from crude oil output shortage. We cannot even meet our OPEC quarter as we speak. We are currently losing our dollar revenue to crude oil swapping for PMS due to the subsidy regime. The president need to act now.

