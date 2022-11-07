Cutix flags off 40th anniversary celebration

Cutix Plc, a highly successful indigenously promoted company, has flagged off activities to mark its 40th anniversary celebration with the theme: “40 years of striving for a commonwealth.”

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/ CEO) of the company, Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye, said the theme of the anniversary was specially styled to highlight the continuously improving returns to stakeholders of the company since inception.

Mrs. Oduonye, who disclosed this at press conference in Lagos over the weekend, said Cutix Plc reached the milestone of four decades of operation as a company on November 4, 2022.

Going down the memory lane, she said the company was conceived in 1981 by Engr. Ajulu Uzodike and was incorporated on November 4, 1982 as a Private Limited Company with about 18 friends and relations invited by the founder to pull resources together and generate a start-up capital of about N400,000

This was followed by a public offer in 1986 through which the company raised N1,664,000 from the capital market. The company’s shares were subsequently listed on the Second- Tier Securities Market of the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited on August 12, 1987, a development which made the company to become the first non-government company, East of the Niger, to be quoted on the Exchange.

In 2008, it organically migrated to the main board of the NGX first-tier securities market and currently has about 8,495 shareholders. She said the company has braved all odds to add tremendous value to a commonwealth pool shared by all stakeholders of Cutix, including shareholders, board of directors, management staff, other staff members, the government, customers, neighbours and the general public.

The CEO said Cutix Plc, known for the exclusive quality of its cables and wires, had continued to blaze the trail in the manufacturing sector amidst the over-the-roof challenges bedeviling the sector in Nigeria.

She listed some of the challenges faced by the company over the years to include unstable government policies, multiple taxation, poor infrastructure, difficulty in sourcing raw materials due to high rates of foreign exchange and influx of substandard products in the market.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...