Cutix Plc recommends 10k dividend

Cutix Plc on Friday announced that its board has recommended a dividend of 10 kobo per ordinary share of the Company amounting to N352.26 million for approval by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) slated for Friday, August 26, 2022.

 

In a notice to the NGX, signed by Company Secretary, Nwokporo Chinwendu, on the outcome of its Board of Directors meeting held on Thursday, June 23, 2022, Cutix announced that the “board approved the Directors Report and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended April 30, 2022 subject to some amendments,” adding that the Board also recommended a dividend of 10 kobo per ordinary share of the Company amounting to N352,264,405.20 (Three Hundred and Fifty-Two Million, Two Hundred and Sixty- Four Thousand, Four Hundred and Five Naira, Twenty Kobo Only) for approval by Shareholders at the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled for Friday, August 26, 2022.”

According to the statement, the approved audited financial statements will be released to the public on or before close of business on June 30, 2022.

 

