CUTIX tops laggard’s log as All-Share Index closes flat

Activity on the Lagos bourse was flat yesterday as the benchmark index closed at 55,603.94 points. Investor interests in DANGCEM (+0.72%) were offset by selloffs in ZENITHBANK (-1.33%) and GTCO (-0.38%). Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) slipped to 8.49 per cent, while the market capitalisation lost N889.07 million to close at N30.29 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 0.31 per cent. A total of 159.46 million shares valued at N2.48 billion were exchanged in 4,187 deals. T R A N S C O R P (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 14.42 million units traded while ZENITHBANK (-1.33%) led the value chart in deals worth N344.88 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.67- to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. CUTIX (-9.09%) topped 14 others on the laggard’s log while UACN (+7.60%) led eight others on the leader’s table.

Nigeria’s domain name registration hits 175,071

Registration for Nigeria’s country code Top Level Domain (ccTLD), .ng, increased by 2, 359 in November, New Telegraph has learnt. The new registrations brought the number of registered .ng to 175,071.   With this, the .ng has recorded an additional 27,326 in the last 11 months.   According to data released by the Nigeria Internet […]
Japan’s Daikin to build air conditioners in Nigeria

Japan’s Daikin Industries Ltd will begin assembling air conditioners in Nigeria as it renews a push into Africa that had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a regional head said recently. “We are very soon going to have a factory in Nigeria,” Kanwal Jeet Jawa, the head of Daikin’s operations in India and East Africa, […]
US interest rates raised to highest in 14 years

  The US central bank has pushed interest rates to the highest level in almost 15 years as it fights to rein in soaring prices in the world’s largest economy. The Federal Reserve announced it was raising its key rate by another 0.75 percentage points, lifting the target range to 3% to 3.25%. Borrowing costs […]

