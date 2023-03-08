CUTIX tops laggard’s log as All-Share Index closes flat

Activity on the Lagos bourse was flat yesterday as the benchmark index closed at 55,603.94 points. Investor interests in DANGCEM (+0.72%) were offset by selloffs in ZENITHBANK (-1.33%) and GTCO (-0.38%). Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) slipped to 8.49 per cent, while the market capitalisation lost N889.07 million to close at N30.29 trillion. Analysis of the day’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 0.31 per cent. A total of 159.46 million shares valued at N2.48 billion were exchanged in 4,187 deals. T R A N S C O R P (+0.00%) led the volume chart with 14.42 million units traded while ZENITHBANK (-1.33%) led the value chart in deals worth N344.88 million. Market breadth closed negative at a 1.67- to-1 ratio with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. CUTIX (-9.09%) topped 14 others on the laggard’s log while UACN (+7.60%) led eight others on the leader’s table.
