CVFF: FG in dilemma as crisis rocks planned $350m disbursement

Ship owners have said that the $350million Cabotage Vessels Financing Funds (CVFF) being showcased by the government was just 17.5 per cent of what they have contributed in the last 17 years, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Recently, President Mohammed Buhari approved the disbursement of the controversial Cabotage Vessels Financing Funds (CVFF) to ship owners. The fund is said to have accrued over $350million since inception in 2004, but ship owners said that the amount they contributed was not less than $2billion, saying there was need to audit the fund. Notwithstanding, the Minister of Transportation, Engr Muazu Sambo, said that the disbursement was with immediate effect, noting that the five Primary Lending institutions ( PLI) would drive the process. The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) had been mandated to liaise with the Minister of Finance, Mrs Ahmed Zainab, and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) , Godwin Emefiele, to facilitate seamless disbursement of the fund. Government would move the funds from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) in the CBN once the amount gets to $50million.

Regardless of government approval, ship owners under the umbrella of Nigerian Indigenous Ship-owners Association (NISA), at a meeting in Lagos, said that they considered court injunction and a strike action to stop the Federal Government’s plan to hastily disburse the $350million.

According to them, the move has become the last resort as NIMASA and the Ministry of Transportation have not revealed the total amount currently in the coffers of government. For instance, the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the association, Chief Isaac Jolapomo, explained that NISA had written to NIMASA and its supervisory ministry via lawyers, who relied on the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act to demand the total sum collected under CVFF, saying that both parties didn’t reply. Jolapomo added: “Last year, a letter was written to NIMASA and the Transport Ministry while Hon. Rotimi Amaechi was the Minister. NISA sought the total sum collected under CVFF because we hear confusing figures. We want the Federal Government to account for that money because it should be more than $2billion and I’m being conservative. “CVFF was setup for a specific purpose. Ship owners won contracts and got paid for their services and a percentage of their earnings were collected to enable them buy vessels. So, the question of ownership of the fund is not debatable.” Despite waiting for almost two decades for the disbursement of CVFF, the chairman explained that ship owners were more concerned about the content of the fund, possible misappropriation and the secrecy, rather than the actual disbursement.

Miffed by government’s attitude to the disbursement of the fund, a six-man committee was established by the association to explore all avenues to ensure accountability in the CVFF disbursement; if it must happen, while also demanding an audit of the CVFF collection since inception in 2003.

The Managing Director of International Bulk Cargo Logistics, Mr. Jubril Rowaye, stressed that a strike action should be sought by the group urgently as the government may have already decided the persons and companies to benefit from the fund before the declaration made by the minister. He said: “My fear is that the government has already decided the companies to receive this CVFF disbursement and I wouldn’t be shocked to find that the companies that would benefit would be registered within the last six months or one year. “We know how government abandons all bureaucracies when an administration is about to end and they want to speedily get things done. We would get a court injunction to stop this administration from disbursing CVFF.”

The Vice President, Association of Marine Engineers and Surveyors (AMES), Engr. Emmanuel Ilori, said that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) should be invited to carry out investiga-tion on the management or perhaps mismanagement of CVFF over the years. He observed that ship owners weren’t carried along ahead of the impromptu announcement by the Minister; while he equally wondered why the government has suddenly decided to hurriedly disburse the CVFF in few weeks when it had over seven years but didn’t do anything. However, the Chairman of Sea Transport Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Aminu Umar, stressed the need for clear modalities for accessing the CVFF for disbursement to genuine indigenous ship owners. He explained that properly structured modalities would encourage prospective ship owners and boost ship owning capability in the country. Umar said: “Our expectation as ship owners is that it should have modalities on how to access the fund should be put in place as the NIMASA’s director general promised, so that all the potential ship owners, who intend to access the fund should have easy access to the fund.” Umar said there were multiple areas in need for shipping, against thoughts that it is only with contracts given by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited, noting that there were many different areas of shipping.

Government should have used the money to buy vessels for cabotage trade and distribute the proceeds to those who contributed to CVFF from inception.

