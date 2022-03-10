CVR: Delta Assembly Speaker seeks sensitisation of electorate

The Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to intensify continuous education of the electorate on the ongoing voter registration. Oborevwori made the call yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, during a visit by the management of the Commission, led by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Rev. Monday Udoh-Tom.

He said that proper voter education and sensitisation were critical indices relevant in deepening the nation’s democratic process. Oborevwori also urged INEC to strengthen its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) sensitisation exercise by ensuring that it cuts across all nooks and crannies of the state, especially in the rural areas. The speaker added: “Through such a process, the people will be enlightened, encouraged and mobilised to do the needful by exercising their franchise. “I urge you not to rest on your oars, but rather explore all necessary channels in strengthening the sensitisation by engaging the mass media as well as the social media in driving your message. “I want to thank you immensely for the work you are doing here in Delta State. The sensitisation you are doing across the various constituencies is indeed commendable and it will go a long way in helping us as a state.”

