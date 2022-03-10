News

CVR: Delta Assembly Speaker seeks sensitisation of electorate

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to intensify continuous education of the electorate on the ongoing voter registration. Oborevwori made the call yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, during a visit by the management of the Commission, led by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Rev. Monday Udoh-Tom.

He said that proper voter education and sensitisation were critical indices relevant in deepening the nation’s democratic process. Oborevwori also urged INEC to strengthen its Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) sensitisation exercise by ensuring that it cuts across all nooks and crannies of the state, especially in the rural areas. The speaker added: “Through such a process, the people will be enlightened, encouraged and mobilised to do the needful by exercising their franchise. “I urge you not to rest on your oars, but rather explore all necessary channels in strengthening the sensitisation by engaging the mass media as well as the social media in driving your message. “I want to thank you immensely for the work you are doing here in Delta State. The sensitisation you are doing across the various constituencies is indeed commendable and it will go a long way in helping us as a state.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

N700m: Buhari aware of PDP’s attack on me, says Ize-Iyamu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said last night that President Muhammadu Buhari was well-aware of the vicious attacks on innocent people and their reputation by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He said that he was not bothered by the ongoing attempt […]
News

Falana advocates change in constitution, return to true federalism

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

…as Afenifere leader challenges youths on national discourse, participation A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana (SAN), has stated that for the country to be pulled out of its quagmire, there must be change in the constitution and as well as the return of the country to true federating units. While emphasising that justice and […]
News Top Stories

IPOB: I’ll still stand for Kanu if need arises, says Abaribe

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

…insists he didn’t feel betrayed Speaking on Kanu’s re-arrest when he featured on a programme on Television Continental (TVC), ‘Journalist Hangout’, Abaribe said he didn’t feel betrayed by Kanu, since the IPOB leader didn’t jump bail but fled for his life. Abaribe, who reiterated that he would be willing to stand as surety for Kanu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica