CVR: EU, INEC mega concert to boost youths’ PVC registration

…as INEC deploys 50 machines, 150 staff

The European Union (EU), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other partners have organised a free music concert to ensure more youths obtain their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to enable them exercise their Civic rights during the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Admission would be strictly based on valid PVCs and temporary voter’s cards, as prominent artistes including 2Baba, Phyno, Falz, Teni, Macaroni, among others have been billed to perform at the weekend.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, Programme Manager Democracy and Rule of Law, EU, Laolu Olawumi, noted that the initiate was a non-partisan campaign funded and launched by the EU in 2018 to get young people to participate more in the electoral process.

Olawumi, who doubles as EU’s Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, explained that the involvement of local celebrities in the concert was to inspire the youths given their love for pop culture and connect with celebrities, while also ensuring they participate in Nigeria’s democratic governance which the EU has continued to support.

She said: “The entire objective of the campaign is just to connect young people to get them to be a little bit more proactive in the governance process and to begin to shift perception for the young party.

“And indeed, what are the critical elements that you can bring into this campaign? Young people you think about pop culture, you think about the fact that they want to connect with celebrities they are in tune with the latest technology. So how can we bring that in the campaign to help us mobilise more people?

“So we are trying to bring celebrities, pop artists, bloggers, bring them together to sensitise people on the need to get their PVCs and not just that, but for them to collect the cards when they are ready and come out on election day and vote.”

Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, who revealed that data from INEC indicates that over 50 per cent of voters in Nigeria were youths, unfortunately, only a few turn out on election day to vote. He appealed to the youths ensure they participate in the 2023 elections so they do not end up lamenting and complaining about political leaders that would emerge afterwards.

Meanwhile, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the FCT, Yahaya Bello, has said no fewer than 150 staff and Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) machines have been deployed to the Old Parade Ground in Abuja, the venue of the ‘Youth Vote Count Mega Music Concert’, in registering the thousands of youths who have been trooping in to register for their PVCs.

According to him, the commission was prepared to ensure all eligible voters who make it to the Mega Music concert were registered for the processing of their PVC

 

