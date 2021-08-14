News

CVR: INEC alerts of fake online portal

Posted on

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disowned an online portal: https://register. inec-pvc.online/ with shortened URL as https://bit.ly/ INEC-PvcReg2021, purportedly for voter registration. INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye the commission from the website and any activity carried out on it. Okoye stated that: “It has not accredited any agency or organisation to capture details of intending voters on its behalf. “The general public is hereby informed that the INEC Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) online portal remains https://cvr.inecnigeria.org.”

News Top Stories

Adeboye: Every COVID-19 vaccine’ll come with new strains

Posted on

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday said there would be a recurrence of some 2020 events in the New Year. Adeboye made this prediction in his ‘Prophecies for 2021’ released about 3 am yesterday shortly after the church’s virtual crossover service held from 9 pm on […]
News

18-month salary arrears: Edo LG boss dismisses protest

Posted on

Contrary to the claim by the workers that the Chairman of Orhiomwon Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr. Silvester Okoro owed them 18-month salaryarrears, theChairman yesterday said that the council under his leadership has paid the salaries of staff of the council up to date. Okoro, who disclosed this while reacting to the protest […]
News Top Stories

Obasanjo: How Bajowa saved my life from Dimka in 1976

Posted on

A former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday revealed that Gen. Olu Bajowa (Rtd) saved his life from being consumed during the February 13, 1976 military coup d’etat.   According to Obasanjo, if Bajowa had not delayed his movement in the morning of the coup, he would have also fell to the bullets of Lieutenant Colonel […]

