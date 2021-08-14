CVR: INEC alerts of fake online portal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disowned an online portal: https://register. inec-pvc.online/ with shortened URL as https://bit.ly/ INEC-PvcReg2021, purportedly for voter registration. INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye the commission from the website and any activity carried out on it. Okoye stated that: “It has not accredited any agency or organisation to capture details of intending voters on its behalf. “The general public is hereby informed that the INEC Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) online portal remains https://cvr.inecnigeria.org.”
