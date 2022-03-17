CVR: INEC registers 103,101 in Edo – REC

The Edo office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday, said that a total of 103, 101 new voters had been fully registered, out of the 267,469 that registered online. Mr Johnson Alalibo, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), made this known at a stakeholders meeting on Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), in Benin. Alalibo, who noted that the figure was not encouraging, appealed to stakeholders to mobilise their people for the on-going registration, especially in the newly created polling units.

He also disclosed that the number of polling units in Edo had been increased from 2,627 to 4,519, adding that a total of 1, 892 voting points were converted to substantive polling units to make up the current number. “In June 2021, the continuous voter registration commenced online, but restricted to the local and state government offices of the commission. “I am delighted to inform you that the commission in its effort at encouraging Nigerians to participate in the electoral process had approved that it should be taken to registration areas and ward levels across the country.”

