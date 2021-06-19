CVR: INEC solicits CSOs assistance in voter education

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to help in creating awareness during Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a consultative meeting with leaders of CSOs in Abuja on Friday, noted that the CVR exercise, which begins on June 28 across the country, would involve new registrants, requests for intra- state and inter-state transfers as well as the replacement of voters’ cards.
Related Articles
Why FG must fish out masterminds of Lekki shootings, by Onitiri
Lagos-based sociopolitical activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has condemned the killings and maiming of harmless, peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate Tuesday last week. Onitiri described masterminds of the armed attacks as sadists who should not only be spared but exposed. He, however, expressed sadness over various other killings in Lagos and other parts […]
Panic in Delta schools over COVID-19 outbreak
There was pandemonium yesterday over suspected outbreak of the deadly coronavirus at the Government Reserved Area (GRA) Model Secondary School, in Asaba, the Delta State capital. Saturday Telegraph learnt that over five students of JSS1, JSS3 and SS1 have respectively contacted the virus. The development was said to have generated tension among members of the […]
Obi celebrates Bishop Nwokolo at 53, Mbazulike at 91
F ormer Anambra State governor, Mr Peter Obi, has eulogized the Bishop on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Rt Revd Owen Chidozie Nwokolo and an elder statesman, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, both of whom recently celebrated 53 and 91 birthdays, respectively. In a statement, Obi described Bishop Owen as a servant of God who has continued to […]
