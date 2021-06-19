CVR: INEC solicits CSOs assistance in voter education

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to help in creating awareness during Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a consultative meeting with leaders of CSOs in Abuja on Friday, noted that the CVR exercise, which begins on June 28 across the country, would involve new registrants, requests for intra- state and inter-state transfers as well as the replacement of voters’ cards.

