CVR: INEC solicits CSOs assistance in voter education

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comments Off on CVR: INEC solicits CSOs assistance in voter education

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to help in creating awareness during Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a consultative meeting with leaders of CSOs in Abuja on Friday, noted that the CVR exercise, which begins on June 28 across the country, would involve new registrants, requests for intra- state and inter-state transfers as well as the replacement of voters’ cards.

Our Reporters

News

Why FG must fish out masterminds of Lekki shootings, by Onitiri

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Lagos-based sociopolitical activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has condemned the killings and maiming of harmless, peaceful protesters at the Lekki tollgate Tuesday last week. Onitiri described masterminds of the armed attacks as sadists who should not only be spared but exposed. He, however, expressed sadness over various other killings in Lagos and other parts […]
News

Panic in Delta schools over COVID-19 outbreak

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

There was pandemonium yesterday over suspected outbreak of the deadly coronavirus at the Government Reserved Area (GRA) Model Secondary School, in Asaba, the Delta State capital. Saturday Telegraph learnt that over five students of JSS1, JSS3 and SS1 have respectively contacted the virus. The development was said to have generated tension among members of the […]
News

Obi celebrates Bishop Nwokolo at 53, Mbazulike at 91

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

F ormer Anambra State governor, Mr Peter Obi, has eulogized the Bishop on the Niger, Anglican Communion, Rt Revd Owen Chidozie Nwokolo and an elder statesman, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, both of whom recently celebrated 53 and 91 birthdays, respectively. In a statement, Obi described Bishop Owen as a servant of God who has continued to […]

