CVR: INEC suspends exercise in Imo LGA over gunmen attack

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it has suspended the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State over an attack by gunmen. The National Commissioner Festus Okoye, who also doubles as Chairman of, Information and Voter Education Committee, said in a statement that an employee of the commission, Nwokorie Anthony, involved in the exercise, was shot dead during the attack.

Okoye said the attack occurred at Nkwo Ihitte (PU 004) in Amakohia Ward (RA 02), adding that efforts were being made to locate the whereabouts of the two remaining staff involved in the registration exercise. He said: “Prior to this incident, the commission had suspended the CVR in Orsu and Njaba Local Government areas of the state on account of insecurity while the exercise is taking place only at the INEC LGA office in Oru East, Oru West, Orlu and Ohaji – Egbema Local Government Areas of the state.”

