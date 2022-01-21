CVR: INEC to create additional 1,862 registration centres

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to ease the difficulty encountered by eligible registrants in the ongoing Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise. The Commission, however, said it would review the security situation in the country before expanding the registration centres.

INEC had commenced the physical registration exercise in 811 designation centres nationwide, last year. The Commission’s Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a meeting with Inter-Agency Consultative Committee of Election Security (ICCES) said INEC was aware of the constraints experienced by many Nigerians in reaching the designated registration centres, and therefore planned to activate additional 1,862 centres nationwide to make it easier for them to exercise their right to register as voters. Prof. Yakubu, however, stated that the Commission was “mindful of the imperative of securing the process, especially the lives of registrants and our personnel.

“We will not put the lives of Nigerians and our registration officials at risk. For this reason, this meeting will review the security situation with a view to achieving our ultimate goal of activating 2,673 registration centres nationwide.” The CVR exercise is at the moment, in its third quarter. The National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno, who was represented by Sanusi Galadima, assured that the Federal Government would continue to guarantee election security in the country.

