CVR: INEC to suspend online registration May 30

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said online voter registration will be suspended on May 30. INEC Chairman, Prof Mohmood Yakubu, at a meeting with civil society organisations (CSOs), said this is to enable the online registrants to complete their registration physically at the designated centres before the exercise is finally suspended on June 30. Yakubu also explained that it would enable the Commission to clean up the registration data, print the Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and compile the register ahead of the 2023 general election.

He disclosed that for the first time INEC deployed the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), which involves fingerprint identification and facial biometric recognition, to clean up the registration data. The INEC Chairman reiterated the determination of the commission to deploy technology in the conduct of elections, adding that there are many progressive provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 which require deployment of technology, noting that one of such provisions is the electronic transmission of election results. He stated that section 54(2) of the Electoral Act also makes provision for assistive materials for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

“This is another progressive provision of the new Electoral Act. Over the years, we have worked with the disability community in designing some of the assistive materials, such as the Braille Ballot Guide and the provision of magnifying glasses for visually challenged voters, and posters for the deaf.

“We are also working together to collect disaggregated data for PWDs to assist the Commission in optimally deploying the assistive materials. “To deepen our collaboration, a meeting will be convened as early as next week with the disability community to discuss the implementation of the provisions of the new Electoral Act on inclusivity,” the INEC boss explained.

 

