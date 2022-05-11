News

CVR: INEC to suspend online registration May 30

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said online voter registration will be suspended on May 30, this year.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mohmood Yakubu, at a meeting with civil society organisations (CSOs), said this is to enable the online registrants to complete their registration physically at the designated centres before the exercise is finally suspended on June 30.

Prof. Yakubu also explained that it would enable the Commission to clean up the registration data, print the Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) and compile the register ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He disclosed that for the first time, INEC deployed the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), which involves fingerprint identification and facial biometric recognition, to clean up the registration data.

The INEC Chairman reiterated the determination of the Commission to deploy technology in the conduct of elections.

According to him, there are many progressive provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 which require deployment of technology, noting that one of such provisions is the electronic transmission of election results.

He stated that section 54(2) of the Electoral Act also makes provision for assistive materials for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Prof. Yakubu added that the Commission has taken into consideration, the lessons learnt from the most recent by-elections, on the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) following the complaints received after the recent Area Council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in February this year

 

Our Reporters

