CVR: Our staff can’t engage in bribe taking – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied the involvement of any of its staff in the alleged bribe taking in the on-going continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise in Anambra State. Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said in an interview that staff of the commission would not “ask for a bribe of N2,000 or N5,000 when he or she knows the implication for such infraction. “The commission has a code of conduct for staff and the terms are clearly spelt out. “My suspicion is that some individuals are cashing in on the surge in the number of new registrants at this time to make quick money. “But the commission is making new efforts to improve the situation in the South East region.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...