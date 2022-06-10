CVR: Our staff can’t engage in bribe taking – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied the involvement of any of its staff in the alleged bribe taking in the on-going continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise in Anambra State. Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said in an interview that staff of the commission would not “ask for a bribe of N2,000 or N5,000 when he or she knows the implication for such infraction. “The commission has a code of conduct for staff and the terms are clearly spelt out. “My suspicion is that some individuals are cashing in on the surge in the number of new registrants at this time to make quick money. “But the commission is making new efforts to improve the situation in the South East region.”
Plane crash: COAS, others paid ultimate price for peace, says Buhari
Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers involved in air crash in Kaduna Friday paid the ultimate price for peace in the country.
Monarch lauds Dangote Refinery, Fertilizer for community devt projects
Dangote Oil Refining Company and Dangote Fertilizer Limited have been commended for their community development model meant to fast-track improved education, training and development of youths in about 15 host communities around Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.
Buhari: Nigeria'll soon become exporter of petroleum products
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the deployment of modular refineries, one of the four of his administration's Refinery Roadmap rolled out in 2018, will not only make the country selfsufficient in production of petroleum, but also a net exporter of the products.
