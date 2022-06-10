News

CVR: Our staff can’t engage in bribe taking – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied the involvement of any of its staff in the alleged bribe taking in the on-going continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise in Anambra State. Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, said in an interview that staff of the commission would not “ask for a bribe of N2,000 or N5,000 when he or she knows the implication for such infraction. “The commission has a code of conduct for staff and the terms are clearly spelt out. “My suspicion is that some individuals are cashing in on the surge in the number of new registrants at this time to make quick money. “But the commission is making new efforts to improve the situation in the South East region.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Plane crash: COAS, others paid ultimate price for peace, says Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and other military officers involved in air crash in Kaduna Friday paid the ultimate price for peace in the country. An Air force aircraft conveying the COAS and other top brass in the military and […]
News

Monarch lauds Dangote Refinery, Fertilizer for community devt projects

Posted on Author Temitayo Durowoju

Dangote Oil Refining Company and Dangote Fertilizer Limited have been commended for their community development model meant to fast-track improved education, training and development of youths in about 15 host communities around Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State. Speaking during a recent award of scholarships to 137 students of tertiary institutions and secondary schools from the […]
News

Buhari: Nigeria’ll soon become exporter of petroleum products

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the deployment of modular refineries, one of the four of his administration’s Refinery Roadmap rolled out in 2018, will not only make the country selfsufficient in production of petroleum, but also a net exporter of the products. The President said this yesterday at the virtual inauguration of the 5,000 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica