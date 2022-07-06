CVR: PDP on roadshow to woo 10m youths

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, organised a road show to mobilise women and youths to participate in the ongoing continuous voter’s registration (CVR), by the IndependentNationalElectoral Commission (INEC). The rally – which took party leaders round major markets and business areas in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – attracted large crowds at every point.

PDP National Youth leader, Muhammed Suleiman, said the party is targeting 10 million women and youths to register and vote for the party in next year’s general elections. INEC has extended the period for the CVR exercise, but the commission stated that unlike previous weeks, the registration centres were empty. Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a post on WhatsApp platform, stated: “Waiting for prospective registrants… pictures of empty chairs at the INEC Lagos office yesterday morning, where nobody showed up to register, following the extension of the continuous voter registration.” PDP National Woman Leader, Prof Stella Effa-Atto, noted that women and youths constitute large percentage of voting population, and that therallywastosensitisethem to participate in the electoral process.

“The population of the youths in this country is very massive. Though we are talking about sensitising the generality of Nigerians, our focus is on the women and on the youths. “We are very aware that the system of voting now has become so much improved. Wearelooking attheelectronicaspectsof voting,” shesaid. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, called on women and youths to pick up their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs), “and those who have not registered, to take advantage of the window now available by INEC to come out and register and to pick up their permanent voter-cards.”

