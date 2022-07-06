News Top Stories

CVR: PDP on roadshow to woo 10m youths

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, organised a road show to mobilise women and youths to participate in the ongoing continuous voter’s registration (CVR), by the IndependentNationalElectoral Commission (INEC). The rally – which took party leaders round major markets and business areas in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) – attracted large crowds at every point.

PDP National Youth leader, Muhammed Suleiman, said the party is targeting 10 million women and youths to register and vote for the party in next year’s general elections. INEC has extended the period for the CVR exercise, but the commission stated that unlike previous weeks, the registration centres were empty. Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a post on WhatsApp platform, stated: “Waiting for prospective registrants… pictures of empty chairs at the INEC Lagos office yesterday morning, where nobody showed up to register, following the extension of the continuous voter registration.” PDP National Woman Leader, Prof Stella Effa-Atto, noted that women and youths constitute large percentage of voting population, and that therallywastosensitisethem to participate in the electoral process.

“The population of the youths in this country is very massive. Though we are talking about sensitising the generality of Nigerians, our focus is on the women and on the youths. “We are very aware that the system of voting now has become so much improved. Wearelooking attheelectronicaspectsof voting,” shesaid. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, called on women and youths to pick up their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs), “and those who have not registered, to take advantage of the window now available by INEC to come out and register and to pick up their permanent voter-cards.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Osun presents 2019 audited accounts, boasts of improvement in IGR

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

Osun State government yesterday presented the audited accounts of the year 2019 to the state with N17.6 billion as internally generated revenue (IGR). The annual audit forum was organised by the Office of Auditor-General in collaboration with the State and Local Governance Reform (SLOGOR) Project, which was held in Osogbo. Auditor-General of the state, Mr. […]
News

COVID-19: Nigeria now has over 40,000 confirmed cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 555 new Covid-19 infections in 18 states to take the total number of confirmed cases in the country now to 40,532. Over 250,000 people have been tested for the virus in a country of over 200 million people. Lagos remains the epicenter of the disease […]
News

Anambra: Residents urge Soludo to evacuate heaps of refuse in Onitsha

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Residents of Onitsha in Anambra State have called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to evacuate the heaps of garbage on most roads in the commercial city without further delay. The state government between April 2 and 4 was said to have carried out a massive waste evacuation and drainage desilting in four Local Government Areas of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica