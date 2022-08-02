CVR: We received 31.1m requests –INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it has received a total of 31,098,031 online requests since the commencement of the Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise, which ended on Sunday.

This, according to data from the Commission, included requests for transfer of voting points, replacement of damaged Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and update of voter information, etc. Out of this number, INEC said 12,298,944 have fully completed both their online and physical registrations.

The data provided by the Commission further showed that the number of male registrants stood at 6, 074, 078 while that of females was 6, 224, 866. Lagos State is leading the 35 other states and Abuja with 585, 629, followed by Kano with 569, 103 registrants.

Ekiti and Yobe states prop up the rear with 124, 844 and 152, 414 respectively. There have been calls for INEC to extend the period of the exercise to allow intending registrants to be captured and vote in next year’s general election. At the end of the exercise on Sunday, a large number of people were still struggling to register.

An online site had claimed that the Federal Government had approved individual PVC registration online to avoid unnecessary crowds in the NIMC centres. But a statement by INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said such link/portal was from “dubious source,” and not from the Commission.

Okoye stated that INEC is “the only body constitutionally and legally mandated to conduct the registration of persons qualified to vote in any election in Nigeria and to update and revise the register when the need arises.

“The Commission is solely responsible for organising, undertaking, and supervising national elections in the country and does not share this responsibility with anybody or organisation. “Members of the public are strongly advised not to succumb to the antics of online scammers and should avoid such fake sites.

“The Commission has concluded the continuous voter registration exercise nationwide and does not need to open an additional site or portal for the purposes of registration of voters.”

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) had earlier obtained a court injunction stopping INEC from suspending the CVR exercise on June 30. Section 9(6) of the Electoral Act, 2022, provides that suspension of voters’ registration shall not be later than 90 days before the date fixed for the general election.

INEC has fixed February 25, 2023 for the presidential and National Assembly election, while the governorship and state Assembly election will be held two weeks later

