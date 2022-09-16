Sports

C’wealth Games: Buhari bestows national honours on Amusan, others; gifts athletes N200m

Posted on Author Segun Bailey Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, approved national honours and cash awards of N200 million for the Team Nigeria contingent to the 2022 Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championships. The President, who spoke at a presidential reception in honour of the athletes, said his government is committed to rewarding excellence, no less for members of Team Nigeria who ignited the spirit of victory in the nation through stellar performances at international competitions. Congratulating all the awardees and recipients, he expressed confidence that this will spur them to greater heights. The President, who described the athletes as champions, worthy ambassadors, national heroes and heroines, heaped praises on them for proudly flying the Nigerian flag in nine sporting events.

”I watched with millions of Nigerians those exciting moments when you all brought smiles to us and our homes by breaking world, national and games records, as well as achieving personal best in your careers. ”Your outstanding performances in recent times are consistent with the determination of a nation always yearning for excellent performance.

”You all, members of Team Nigeria have ignited the spirit for victory in our nation but even more you have been victorious in major sporting championships and games. ”I have followed keenly your achievements at the World Championships in Oregon USA and indeed your remarkable performance at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

2022 AWCON Qualifier: 29 Falcons train in Abuja

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Twenty-nine players of the Nigeria National female football team, the Super Falcons began training in Abuja on Tuesday ahead of their 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifiers next year. The Super Falcons will take on the Lady Elephants of Cote D’Ivoire in the last qualifying first leg on February 13 while the return leg […]
Sports

Man United have no plans to sack Solskjaer

Posted on Author Reporter

…as beleaguered manager returns to Norway for short holiday Manchester United have no plans to replace manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite Saturday’s defeat in the Manchester derby. There is no indication from the club that the Norwegian will lose his job during the November international break and, as things stand, he is expected to be […]
Sports

Inter see off Milan to reach Italian Cup final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Inter Milan beat city rivals AC Milan 3-0 on Tuesday to reach the Italian Cup final, where they will face either Juventus or Fiorentina. The semifinal second leg was closer than the scoreline suggested, but Inter ultimately were comfortable winners on aggregate after a goalless draw in the first […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica