C’wealth Games: Buhari bestows national honours on Amusan, others; gifts athletes N200m

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, approved national honours and cash awards of N200 million for the Team Nigeria contingent to the 2022 Commonwealth Games and World Athletics Championships. The President, who spoke at a presidential reception in honour of the athletes, said his government is committed to rewarding excellence, no less for members of Team Nigeria who ignited the spirit of victory in the nation through stellar performances at international competitions. Congratulating all the awardees and recipients, he expressed confidence that this will spur them to greater heights. The President, who described the athletes as champions, worthy ambassadors, national heroes and heroines, heaped praises on them for proudly flying the Nigerian flag in nine sporting events.

”I watched with millions of Nigerians those exciting moments when you all brought smiles to us and our homes by breaking world, national and games records, as well as achieving personal best in your careers. ”Your outstanding performances in recent times are consistent with the determination of a nation always yearning for excellent performance.

”You all, members of Team Nigeria have ignited the spirit for victory in our nation but even more you have been victorious in major sporting championships and games. ”I have followed keenly your achievements at the World Championships in Oregon USA and indeed your remarkable performance at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom,” he said.

