CWG: Dare commends Team Nigeria’s best-ever performance

…Gumel, Ali also salute record-setting feat

The Minister of Sports Sunday Dare has congratulated Team Nigeria athletes to the 2022 Commonwealth Games for posting its best performance ever in Birmingham. Team Nigeria amassed 12 gold, nine silver and 14 bronze, a total of 35 medals. The gold medal haul is the highest at a single Commonwealth Games for Team Nigeria, representing its best performance ever.

This impressive outing ensured Team Nigeria also finished as the best ranked African country on the medals table, placing 7th. “This is a performance like no other,” Dare said on Monday, “many new records were set, old records broken, long standing jinxes of not getting on the podium in some sports were destroyed.

“This sign posts a brighter and better future for Nigerian sports development. I congratulate all our sports men and women, not just those that won medals but all those who competed. I appreciate their sacrifice, commitment, confidence and patriotism.

“I am proud of them, Nigeria is proud of them and I believe that the Nigerian spirit that led them to these performances will lead them to the place of excellence.”

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engineer Habu Gumel has also haild the impres-sive showings. Gumel said: “This is an excellent performance. It is the best ever.

We participated in nine sports and won medals in seven of them. It is remarkable.” Gumel also appreciated the Federal Government, the Sports Minister and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) for their roles in making Birmingham 2022 a success while calling on the private sector to take up a more prominent role in sports development in Nigeria.

In his own remarks, Yusuf Alli, the Coordinator of Team Nigeria, congratulated the athletes, their coaches and other officials for doing the nation proud.

