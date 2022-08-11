CWG: FG gives Team Nigeria heroic welcome

The first batch of Team Nigeria athletes to the just concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has been given a heroic welcome by the Federal Government on their arrival after their successful outing. Receiving the athletes and their officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport yesterday in Abuja, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, applauded the excellent performance of the Team which led to the harvest of 35 medals, lifting the country to the 7th position on the world record of sporting countries.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alh. Ismaila Abubakar, the Minister expressed the joy of the entire country over their outstanding achievement, which was the first in the history of the nation According to him, the character and discipline exhibited by the Team in Birmingham as well as the hardwork and resources committed by the present administration to sports added up to make the Team excel at the World level. “We are proud of you. We are also ready to give you all the support needed to make you soar higher and higher” he said.”

